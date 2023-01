It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. Data was available for 195 cities and towns in Dallas.

#30. Keller, TX

– 1-year price change: +$73,096 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$229,369 (+56.7%)

– Typical home value: $634,148 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Copper Canyon, TX

– 1-year price change: +$73,364 (+9.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$325,303 (+63.5%)

– Typical home value: $837,963 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Eagle Mountain, TX

– 1-year price change: +$75,043 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$227,187 (+65.6%)

– Typical home value: $573,432 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Hudson Oaks, TX

– 1-year price change: +$77,585 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$217,357 (+66.3%)

– Typical home value: $544,988 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Annetta South, TX

– 1-year price change: +$78,590 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$308,388 (+81.9%)

– Typical home value: $684,785 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Coppell, TX

– 1-year price change: +$79,324 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$193,000 (+46.3%)

– Typical home value: $609,478 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Decatur, TX

– 1-year price change: +$79,343 (+21.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$192,041 (+74.4%)

– Typical home value: $450,230 (#65 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Aledo, TX

– 1-year price change: +$79,823 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$200,606 (+60.8%)

– Typical home value: $530,327 (#44 most expensive city in metro)

#22. McLendon-Chisholm, TX

– 1-year price change: +$80,407 (+12.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$296,494 (+68.3%)

– Typical home value: $730,517 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Lantana, TX

– 1-year price change: +$81,295 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$234,693 (+58.6%)

– Typical home value: $635,235 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Annetta, TX

– 1-year price change: +$82,974 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$236,368 (+72.7%)

– Typical home value: $561,659 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Heath, TX

– 1-year price change: +$83,539 (+11.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$310,684 (+63.3%)

– Typical home value: $801,542 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#18. New Fairview, TX

– 1-year price change: +$84,946 (+20.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$219,352 (+80.5%)

– Typical home value: $491,968 (#50 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Poolville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$87,984 (+20.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$238,060 (+87.9%)

– Typical home value: $508,869 (#47 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Paradise, TX

– 1-year price change: +$88,096 (+22.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$203,887 (+73.3%)

– Typical home value: $481,860 (#51 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Celina, TX

– 1-year price change: +$88,868 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$255,432 (+71.8%)

– Typical home value: $611,091 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Frisco, TX

– 1-year price change: +$91,433 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$264,325 (+62.8%)

– Typical home value: $685,553 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Pecan Acres, TX

– 1-year price change: +$91,456 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$302,213 (+63.0%)

– Typical home value: $781,736 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Colleyville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$91,481 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$298,359 (+53.1%)

– Typical home value: $860,530 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Argyle, TX

– 1-year price change: +$91,568 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$305,770 (+62.3%)

– Typical home value: $796,441 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Aurora, TX

– 1-year price change: +$104,023 (+20.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$245,519 (+67.3%)

– Typical home value: $610,411 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Prosper, TX

– 1-year price change: +$118,539 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$348,153 (+73.9%)

– Typical home value: $819,067 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Lucas, TX

– 1-year price change: +$121,740 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$408,326 (+63.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,047,001 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Parker, TX

– 1-year price change: +$133,113 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$406,739 (+63.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,048,985 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Bartonville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$138,057 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$459,395 (+65.0%)

– Typical home value: $1,165,698 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Southlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$143,159 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$425,703 (+56.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,174,015 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Westover Hills, TX

– 1-year price change: +$154,209 (+7.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$665,608 (+39.6%)

– Typical home value: $2,348,103 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. University Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$201,069 (+11.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$563,269 (+39.8%)

– Typical home value: $1,977,324 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Westlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$219,706 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$713,380 (+62.1%)

– Typical home value: $1,862,696 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Highland Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$284,231 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$679,097 (+40.0%)

– Typical home value: $2,377,730 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

