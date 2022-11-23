It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of September 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 197 cities and towns in Dallas.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

1 / 30Stacker

#30. Flower Mound, Flower Mound

– 1-year price change: +$104,011 (+20.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$240,798 (+64.4%)

– Typical home value: $614,542 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 30Stacker

#29. Annetta, Annetta

– 1-year price change: +$106,432 (+23.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$239,207 (+75.4%)

– Typical home value: $556,273 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 30Stacker

#28. McKinney, McKinney

– 1-year price change: +$106,760 (+24.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$221,904 (+68.0%)

– Typical home value: $548,234 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

4 / 30Stacker

#27. Poolville, Poolville

– 1-year price change: +$108,075 (+28.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$243,613 (+97.5%)

– Typical home value: $493,420 (#50 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 30Stacker

#26. Northlake, Northlake

– 1-year price change: +$108,300 (+23.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$220,025 (+64.2%)

– Typical home value: $562,624 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a bachelor’s degree

6 / 30Stacker

#25. Aurora, Aurora

– 1-year price change: +$108,441 (+22.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$236,919 (+66.3%)

– Typical home value: $594,248 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

7 / 30Stacker

#24. Hudson Oaks, Hudson Oaks

– 1-year price change: +$109,947 (+25.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$225,110 (+69.8%)

– Typical home value: $547,433 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 30Stacker

#23. Annetta South, Annetta South

– 1-year price change: +$114,688 (+20.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$313,388 (+85.4%)

– Typical home value: $680,496 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 30Stacker

#22. Fairview, Fairview

– 1-year price change: +$117,651 (+20.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$261,121 (+60.6%)

– Typical home value: $691,815 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 30Stacker

#21. Trophy Club, Trophy Club

– 1-year price change: +$118,786 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$263,886 (+62.0%)

– Typical home value: $689,651 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 30Stacker

#20. Annetta North, Annetta North

– 1-year price change: +$119,296 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$306,498 (+72.1%)

– Typical home value: $731,441 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

12 / 30Stacker

#19. Copper Canyon, Copper Canyon

– 1-year price change: +$120,540 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$341,249 (+67.7%)

– Typical home value: $845,682 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

13 / 30Stacker

#18. Lantana, Lantana

– 1-year price change: +$121,955 (+23.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$246,056 (+62.0%)

– Typical home value: $643,108 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

14 / 30Stacker

#17. Double Oak, Double Oak

– 1-year price change: +$122,608 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$343,432 (+70.0%)

– Typical home value: $833,704 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

15 / 30Stacker

#16. Pecan Acres, Pecan Acres

– 1-year price change: +$131,661 (+20.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$314,172 (+67.0%)

– Typical home value: $782,912 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

16 / 30Stacker

#15. McLendon-Chisholm, McLendon-Chisholm

– 1-year price change: +$132,285 (+21.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$303,808 (+68.3%)

– Typical home value: $748,619 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

17 / 30Stacker

#14. Colleyville, Colleyville

– 1-year price change: +$135,346 (+18.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$313,056 (+56.4%)

– Typical home value: $867,732 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

18 / 30Stacker

#13. Celina, Celina

– 1-year price change: +$136,614 (+28.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$268,603 (+75.6%)

– Typical home value: $623,916 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

19 / 30Stacker

#12. Heath, Heath

– 1-year price change: +$138,229 (+20.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$322,130 (+65.7%)

– Typical home value: $812,737 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

20 / 30Stacker

#11. Argyle, Argyle

– 1-year price change: +$139,159 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$322,550 (+66.3%)

– Typical home value: $809,071 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Dallas that don’t require a college degree

21 / 30Stacker

#10. Frisco, Frisco

– 1-year price change: +$140,143 (+25.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$276,031 (+65.8%)

– Typical home value: $695,503 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

22 / 30Stacker

#9. Prosper, Prosper

– 1-year price change: +$180,627 (+28.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$358,379 (+76.8%)

– Typical home value: $824,819 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

23 / 30Stacker

#8. Parker, Parker

– 1-year price change: +$189,987 (+22.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$416,911 (+66.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,045,394 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

24 / 30Stacker

#7. Southlake, Southlake

– 1-year price change: +$193,026 (+19.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$444,591 (+60.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,175,139 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

25 / 30Stacker

#6. Lucas, Lucas

– 1-year price change: +$208,243 (+24.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$441,963 (+70.6%)

– Typical home value: $1,067,759 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas

26 / 30Stacker

#5. Bartonville, Bartonville

– 1-year price change: +$220,628 (+22.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$493,972 (+69.5%)

– Typical home value: $1,205,204 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

27 / 30Stacker

#4. Westover Hills, Westover Hills

– 1-year price change: +$292,956 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$715,292 (+44.0%)

– Typical home value: $2,341,861 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

28 / 30Stacker

#3. Westlake, Westlake

– 1-year price change: +$313,926 (+21.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$705,935 (+65.2%)

– Typical home value: $1,788,937 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

29 / 30Stacker

#2. University Park, University Park

– 1-year price change: +$328,462 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$625,887 (+44.6%)

– Typical home value: $2,029,573 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

30 / 30Stacker

#1. Highland Park, Highland Park

– 1-year price change: +$388,174 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$717,579 (+42.6%)

– Typical home value: $2,400,649 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor