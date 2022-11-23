It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.
The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of September 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 197 cities and towns in Dallas.
#30. Flower Mound, Flower Mound
– 1-year price change: +$104,011 (+20.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$240,798 (+64.4%)
– Typical home value: $614,542 (#28 most expensive city in metro)
#29. Annetta, Annetta
– 1-year price change: +$106,432 (+23.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$239,207 (+75.4%)
– Typical home value: $556,273 (#38 most expensive city in metro)
#28. McKinney, McKinney
– 1-year price change: +$106,760 (+24.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$221,904 (+68.0%)
– Typical home value: $548,234 (#39 most expensive city in metro)
#27. Poolville, Poolville
– 1-year price change: +$108,075 (+28.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$243,613 (+97.5%)
– Typical home value: $493,420 (#50 most expensive city in metro)
#26. Northlake, Northlake
– 1-year price change: +$108,300 (+23.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$220,025 (+64.2%)
– Typical home value: $562,624 (#37 most expensive city in metro)
#25. Aurora, Aurora
– 1-year price change: +$108,441 (+22.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$236,919 (+66.3%)
– Typical home value: $594,248 (#33 most expensive city in metro)
#24. Hudson Oaks, Hudson Oaks
– 1-year price change: +$109,947 (+25.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$225,110 (+69.8%)
– Typical home value: $547,433 (#40 most expensive city in metro)
#23. Annetta South, Annetta South
– 1-year price change: +$114,688 (+20.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$313,388 (+85.4%)
– Typical home value: $680,496 (#21 most expensive city in metro)
#22. Fairview, Fairview
– 1-year price change: +$117,651 (+20.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$261,121 (+60.6%)
– Typical home value: $691,815 (#19 most expensive city in metro)
#21. Trophy Club, Trophy Club
– 1-year price change: +$118,786 (+20.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$263,886 (+62.0%)
– Typical home value: $689,651 (#20 most expensive city in metro)
#20. Annetta North, Annetta North
– 1-year price change: +$119,296 (+19.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$306,498 (+72.1%)
– Typical home value: $731,441 (#17 most expensive city in metro)
#19. Copper Canyon, Copper Canyon
– 1-year price change: +$120,540 (+16.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$341,249 (+67.7%)
– Typical home value: $845,682 (#10 most expensive city in metro)
#18. Lantana, Lantana
– 1-year price change: +$121,955 (+23.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$246,056 (+62.0%)
– Typical home value: $643,108 (#22 most expensive city in metro)
#17. Double Oak, Double Oak
– 1-year price change: +$122,608 (+17.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$343,432 (+70.0%)
– Typical home value: $833,704 (#11 most expensive city in metro)
#16. Pecan Acres, Pecan Acres
– 1-year price change: +$131,661 (+20.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$314,172 (+67.0%)
– Typical home value: $782,912 (#15 most expensive city in metro)
#15. McLendon-Chisholm, McLendon-Chisholm
– 1-year price change: +$132,285 (+21.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$303,808 (+68.3%)
– Typical home value: $748,619 (#16 most expensive city in metro)
#14. Colleyville, Colleyville
– 1-year price change: +$135,346 (+18.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$313,056 (+56.4%)
– Typical home value: $867,732 (#9 most expensive city in metro)
#13. Celina, Celina
– 1-year price change: +$136,614 (+28.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$268,603 (+75.6%)
– Typical home value: $623,916 (#26 most expensive city in metro)
#12. Heath, Heath
– 1-year price change: +$138,229 (+20.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$322,130 (+65.7%)
– Typical home value: $812,737 (#13 most expensive city in metro)
#11. Argyle, Argyle
– 1-year price change: +$139,159 (+20.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$322,550 (+66.3%)
– Typical home value: $809,071 (#14 most expensive city in metro)
#10. Frisco, Frisco
– 1-year price change: +$140,143 (+25.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$276,031 (+65.8%)
– Typical home value: $695,503 (#18 most expensive city in metro)
#9. Prosper, Prosper
– 1-year price change: +$180,627 (+28.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$358,379 (+76.8%)
– Typical home value: $824,819 (#12 most expensive city in metro)
#8. Parker, Parker
– 1-year price change: +$189,987 (+22.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$416,911 (+66.3%)
– Typical home value: $1,045,394 (#8 most expensive city in metro)
#7. Southlake, Southlake
– 1-year price change: +$193,026 (+19.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$444,591 (+60.9%)
– Typical home value: $1,175,139 (#6 most expensive city in metro)
#6. Lucas, Lucas
– 1-year price change: +$208,243 (+24.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$441,963 (+70.6%)
– Typical home value: $1,067,759 (#7 most expensive city in metro)
#5. Bartonville, Bartonville
– 1-year price change: +$220,628 (+22.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$493,972 (+69.5%)
– Typical home value: $1,205,204 (#5 most expensive city in metro)
#4. Westover Hills, Westover Hills
– 1-year price change: +$292,956 (+14.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$715,292 (+44.0%)
– Typical home value: $2,341,861 (#2 most expensive city in metro)
#3. Westlake, Westlake
– 1-year price change: +$313,926 (+21.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$705,935 (+65.2%)
– Typical home value: $1,788,937 (#4 most expensive city in metro)
#2. University Park, University Park
– 1-year price change: +$328,462 (+19.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$625,887 (+44.6%)
– Typical home value: $2,029,573 (#3 most expensive city in metro)
#1. Highland Park, Highland Park
– 1-year price change: +$388,174 (+19.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$717,579 (+42.6%)
– Typical home value: $2,400,649 (#1 most expensive city in metro)
