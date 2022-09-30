It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 197 cities and towns in Dallas.

#30. Flower Mound, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$118,524 (+23.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$245,296 (+65.6%)

– Typical home value: $619,023 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Northlake, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$118,854 (+26.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$223,237 (+65.0%)

– Typical home value: $566,764 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#28. McKinney, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$120,495 (+27.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$226,853 (+69.6%)

– Typical home value: $552,758 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Annetta, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$120,904 (+27.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$246,969 (+78.4%)

– Typical home value: $561,935 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Hudson Oaks, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$122,406 (+28.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$229,064 (+72.2%)

– Typical home value: $546,513 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Sunnyvale, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$122,628 (+23.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$219,402 (+52.0%)

– Typical home value: $641,352 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Hebron, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$124,043 (+24.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$219,402 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $639,767 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Lantana, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$135,387 (+26.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$248,301 (+62.8%)

– Typical home value: $643,738 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Fairview, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$135,528 (+24.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$267,553 (+62.1%)

– Typical home value: $698,513 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Trophy Club, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$135,742 (+24.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$271,384 (+64.0%)

– Typical home value: $695,450 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Annetta South, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$137,838 (+24.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$324,909 (+88.2%)

– Typical home value: $693,129 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Double Oak, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$139,102 (+20.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$349,258 (+72.0%)

– Typical home value: $834,232 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Copper Canyon, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$139,398 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$347,557 (+68.8%)

– Typical home value: $852,685 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Annetta North, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$143,219 (+24.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$314,788 (+74.2%)

– Typical home value: $738,758 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Pecan Acres, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$144,754 (+22.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$317,387 (+67.6%)

– Typical home value: $786,955 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Celina, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$152,014 (+32.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$271,849 (+77.1%)

– Typical home value: $624,361 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Colleyville, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$153,719 (+21.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$318,919 (+57.6%)

– Typical home value: $872,147 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Argyle, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$157,074 (+23.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$328,556 (+67.4%)

– Typical home value: $816,043 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Frisco, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$158,872 (+29.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$282,203 (+67.3%)

– Typical home value: $701,465 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#11. McLendon-Chisholm, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$159,256 (+26.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$312,731 (+70.2%)

– Typical home value: $758,264 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Heath, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$163,083 (+24.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$329,632 (+67.4%)

– Typical home value: $818,437 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Prosper, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$204,215 (+32.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$364,416 (+78.1%)

– Typical home value: $830,864 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Parker, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$216,024 (+25.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$427,142 (+67.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,055,985 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Southlake, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$224,651 (+23.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$458,498 (+62.8%)

– Typical home value: $1,188,102 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Lucas, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$235,013 (+28.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$452,783 (+72.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,073,502 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Bartonville, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$241,080 (+24.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$492,017 (+68.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,207,794 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Westover Hills, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$346,091 (+17.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$737,981 (+45.3%)

– Typical home value: $2,366,497 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Westlake, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$352,494 (+24.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$707,424 (+65.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,788,327 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. University Park, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$402,494 (+24.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$658,453 (+46.8%)

– Typical home value: $2,064,121 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Highland Park, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$449,585 (+23.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$723,227 (+43.7%)

– Typical home value: $2,378,322 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

