Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and Beautiful New House.

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of July 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165. Data was available for 200 cities and towns in Dallas.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area

1 / 30Stacker

#30. Hudson Oaks, TX

– 1-year price change: +$132,641 (+32.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$230,115 (+72.6%)

– Typical home value: $547,107 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 30Stacker

#29. Annetta, TX

– 1-year price change: +$133,438 (+31.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$249,674 (+79.5%)

– Typical home value: $563,635 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 30Stacker

#28. Sunnyvale, TX

– 1-year price change: +$133,548 (+26.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$213,841 (+49.7%)

– Typical home value: $644,247 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

4 / 30Stacker

#27. Flower Mound, TX

– 1-year price change: +$136,248 (+27.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$250,645 (+66.7%)

– Typical home value: $626,464 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 30Stacker

#26. McKinney, TX

– 1-year price change: +$138,217 (+32.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$234,250 (+71.3%)

– Typical home value: $562,663 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Dallas metro area

6 / 30Stacker

#25. Murphy, TX

– 1-year price change: +$138,594 (+28.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$247,890 (+64.7%)

– Typical home value: $631,129 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

7 / 30Stacker

#24. Hebron, TX

– 1-year price change: +$144,330 (+28.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$247,890 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $643,950 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 30Stacker

#23. Lantana, TX

– 1-year price change: +$152,347 (+30.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$252,368 (+63.7%)

– Typical home value: $648,827 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 30Stacker

#22. Trophy Club, TX

– 1-year price change: +$155,874 (+28.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$279,703 (+65.9%)

– Typical home value: $704,204 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 30Stacker

#21. Fairview, TX

– 1-year price change: +$158,281 (+28.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$276,093 (+63.4%)

– Typical home value: $711,717 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area

11 / 30Stacker

#20. Pecan Acres, TX

– 1-year price change: +$159,199 (+25.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$320,633 (+68.1%)

– Typical home value: $791,742 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

12 / 30Stacker

#19. Annetta South, TX

– 1-year price change: +$159,467 (+29.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$329,690 (+88.9%)

– Typical home value: $700,541 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

13 / 30Stacker

#18. Double Oak, TX

– 1-year price change: +$161,088 (+23.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$358,357 (+73.8%)

– Typical home value: $844,264 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

14 / 30Stacker

#17. Copper Canyon, TX

– 1-year price change: +$161,433 (+23.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$351,343 (+69.4%)

– Typical home value: $857,472 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

15 / 30Stacker

#16. Annetta North, TX

– 1-year price change: +$165,999 (+28.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$322,188 (+75.5%)

– Typical home value: $749,137 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

16 / 30Stacker

#15. Colleyville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$175,904 (+24.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$328,096 (+59.1%)

– Typical home value: $883,013 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

17 / 30Stacker

#14. Celina, TX

– 1-year price change: +$176,583 (+37.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$286,329 (+78.8%)

– Typical home value: $649,751 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

18 / 30Stacker

#13. Argyle, TX

– 1-year price change: +$178,552 (+27.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$334,307 (+68.5%)

– Typical home value: $822,117 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

19 / 30Stacker

#12. Frisco, TX

– 1-year price change: +$180,974 (+34.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$290,125 (+68.7%)

– Typical home value: $712,324 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

20 / 30Stacker

#11. McLendon-Chisholm, TX

– 1-year price change: +$181,548 (+31.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$315,034 (+70.7%)

– Typical home value: $760,863 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Most common jobs in Dallas

21 / 30Stacker

#10. Heath, TX

– 1-year price change: +$183,864 (+29.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$327,832 (+66.9%)

– Typical home value: $817,694 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

22 / 30Stacker

#9. Prosper, TX

– 1-year price change: +$232,531 (+38.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$373,602 (+79.7%)

– Typical home value: $842,376 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

23 / 30Stacker

#8. Parker, TX

– 1-year price change: +$244,616 (+29.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$435,975 (+68.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,070,754 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

24 / 30Stacker

#7. Southlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$255,899 (+27.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$469,947 (+64.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,199,989 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

25 / 30Stacker

#6. Lucas, TX

– 1-year price change: +$264,531 (+32.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$464,886 (+74.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,085,716 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Dallas

26 / 30Stacker

#5. Bartonville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$265,368 (+28.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$489,838 (+67.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,211,042 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

27 / 30Stacker

#4. Westover Hills, TX

– 1-year price change: +$399,814 (+20.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$740,864 (+45.4%)

– Typical home value: $2,373,188 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

28 / 30Stacker

#3. Westlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$399,877 (+28.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$718,708 (+65.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,808,795 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

29 / 30Stacker

#2. University Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$439,805 (+26.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$651,579 (+45.8%)

– Typical home value: $2,074,884 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

30 / 30Stacker

#1. Highland Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$493,205 (+26.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$717,766 (+42.9%)

– Typical home value: $2,392,189 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor