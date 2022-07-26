It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 200 cities and towns in Dallas.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area

#30. Annetta, TX

– 1-year price change: +$141,442 (+33.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$246,267 (+78.2%)

– Typical home value: $561,164 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Highland Village, TX

– 1-year price change: +$143,518 (+30.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$240,025 (+64.7%)

– Typical home value: $610,814 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Allen, TX

– 1-year price change: +$145,986 (+35.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$226,861 (+68.4%)

– Typical home value: $558,411 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Flower Mound, TX

– 1-year price change: +$152,168 (+31.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$251,353 (+66.0%)

– Typical home value: $631,982 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#26. McKinney, TX

– 1-year price change: +$153,671 (+37.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$235,675 (+71.5%)

– Typical home value: $565,344 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Murphy, TX

– 1-year price change: +$156,109 (+32.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$251,542 (+65.4%)

– Typical home value: $636,230 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Hebron, TX

– 1-year price change: +$162,009 (+33.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$251,542 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $650,216 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Lantana, TX

– 1-year price change: +$167,220 (+34.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$252,395 (+63.2%)

– Typical home value: $651,811 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Pecan Acres, TX

– 1-year price change: +$171,050 (+27.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$320,033 (+67.6%)

– Typical home value: $793,370 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Trophy Club, TX

– 1-year price change: +$173,037 (+32.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$282,252 (+66.2%)

– Typical home value: $708,531 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Annetta South, TX

– 1-year price change: +$175,960 (+33.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$327,372 (+87.7%)

– Typical home value: $700,775 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Fairview, TX

– 1-year price change: +$177,572 (+33.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$276,859 (+63.5%)

– Typical home value: $713,102 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Annetta North, TX

– 1-year price change: +$178,296 (+31.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$318,233 (+74.5%)

– Typical home value: $745,394 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Double Oak, TX

– 1-year price change: +$181,883 (+27.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$360,276 (+74.0%)

– Typical home value: $847,389 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Copper Canyon, TX

– 1-year price change: +$182,186 (+26.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$352,068 (+68.9%)

– Typical home value: $863,204 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Dallas metro area

#15. Colleyville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$189,679 (+27.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$327,962 (+58.9%)

– Typical home value: $884,557 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Celina, TX

– 1-year price change: +$194,225 (+42.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$287,745 (+78.6%)

– Typical home value: $653,956 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Argyle, TX

– 1-year price change: +$195,553 (+31.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$332,439 (+67.6%)

– Typical home value: $824,352 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Heath, TX

– 1-year price change: +$196,928 (+32.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$318,010 (+64.8%)

– Typical home value: $808,589 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#11. McLendon-Chisholm, TX

– 1-year price change: +$198,660 (+35.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$311,712 (+69.7%)

– Typical home value: $758,930 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Frisco, TX

– 1-year price change: +$198,967 (+38.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$290,273 (+68.3%)

– Typical home value: $715,196 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Prosper, TX

– 1-year price change: +$255,027 (+43.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$374,188 (+79.6%)

– Typical home value: $844,220 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Parker, TX

– 1-year price change: +$270,321 (+33.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$434,841 (+68.5%)

– Typical home value: $1,069,968 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Southlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$272,846 (+29.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$464,746 (+63.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,199,134 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Bartonville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$280,696 (+30.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$474,332 (+65.1%)

– Typical home value: $1,202,668 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree

#5. Lucas, TX

– 1-year price change: +$292,099 (+36.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$467,820 (+74.8%)

– Typical home value: $1,092,837 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Westover Hills, TX

– 1-year price change: +$417,676 (+22.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$682,752 (+42.6%)

– Typical home value: $2,286,160 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Westlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$429,246 (+30.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$717,768 (+65.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,817,092 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. University Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$432,187 (+26.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$625,840 (+43.8%)

– Typical home value: $2,054,290 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Highland Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$490,784 (+26.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$692,749 (+41.2%)

– Typical home value: $2,374,639 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas