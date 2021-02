People carry groceries from a local gas station on February 15, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) – Many cities around the DFW area are opening warming centers as many are left with no power and no heat.

For more information on warming centers in your area, see the thread below:

Below are available Warming Stations. Rides can be requested at CouncilOffice@dallascityhall.com.



If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they need to call 9-1-1. #TexasWinterStorm @DPDChiefGarcia pic.twitter.com/dcEX0g01Ns — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 17, 2021

Parker County & the all of the cities within Parker County are working together to open a warming center, for PC residents, in response to statewide power outages due to this winter storm. Parker County Warming Center: 1000 Cinema Drive Hudson Oaks, TX 76087. 8 PM to 8 AM. pic.twitter.com/nxQlk0g3t1 — City of Weatherford (@cityweatherford) February 16, 2021

As a reminder, we have warming stations operational overnight and for the foreseeable future for our NRH residents. To find the nearest one, contact our Warming Station Hotline 817-427-6001.



(1) pic.twitter.com/AOa2Tg7iyL — NRH Fire (@NRHfire) February 16, 2021

If you or someone you know needs a warm space, The Salvation Army is ready to help. Head to 712 W. Abram St., #ArlingtonTX pic.twitter.com/06f4dK6sJg — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) February 15, 2021

DeSoto's Emergency Warming & Overnight Shelter Moved Back To Faith Bible Church: DeSoto Rec Center Location Closed https://t.co/UcuKEmKz02 via @Nextdoor pic.twitter.com/SnFYTWtx0k — City of DeSoto (@desototx) February 17, 2021

District 2 & District 14 Warming Up Centers – A chartered bus is on site for those that need to warm up – snacks and water will be provided pic.twitter.com/to0PnJaMSj — Adam Medrano (@VoteAdamMedrano) February 17, 2021

The Duncanville Recreation Center is open with limited hours, closing at 6:00 PM. Please follow CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing. pic.twitter.com/8arnWskzzx — City of Duncanville (@CityDuncanville) February 17, 2021

A link to our latest warming center location list is below. Some people were asking about pet-friendly sites and the link provides updates that we were able to confirm for each location. Some locations are also open overnight.https://t.co/24UI3wp7Cy pic.twitter.com/OARpCE0iNp — Richardson Today (@RichardsonToday) February 17, 2021

c|Life Church is open as a warming shelter today, Feb. 17. They will be open throughout the day and night if anyone is needing a warm place to go.



Sunnyvale Campus

610 US 80 East

Sunnyvale, TX 75182



See latest NewsFlash for additional information. https://t.co/DVefu04QgH — Town of Sunnyvale Tx (@TownOfSunnyvale) February 17, 2021

Garland Warming Ctrs NOW OPEN to ALL Garland Residents-first come first serve, limited capacity. Bring blankets,snacks,water,phone chargers&essential medicines or supplies.Sites: Holford Rec 972-205-2772 & Fields Rec.972-205-3090, Info on more sites: https://t.co/iPUPNiawwQ — Garland Texas (@garlandtxgov) February 17, 2021

#Mesquite Warming Center opens at

📍Evans Recreation Center

1116 Hillcrest St., Mesquite, Texas

🕰 11 am to 6 pm on Feb. 16, 2021

🕰 9 am to 6 pm on Feb. 17-18, 2021@cityofmesquite pic.twitter.com/pKtswAnrL6 — Victoria Neave (@Victoria4Texas) February 16, 2021