DALLAS (KDAF) — Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is bringing its signature “‘Twas the Night Before” holiday performance to Grand Prairie.

The company will be running 25 performances of “‘Twas the Night Before” at the Texas Trust CU Theatre from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11.

This production is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show and is a different take on the beloved Christmas tale, featuring rip-roaring fun and lovable characters.

Tickets go on sale online Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start a $44.