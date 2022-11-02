DALLAS (KDAF) — If you missed Cirque du Soleil when they were in Frisco this year, don’t worry, they are coming back to North Texas very soon.

Officials with Cirque du Soleil have announced that they will be coming to Frisco from May 17-21, this upcoming year, making this their first time performing at Comerica Center.

The upcoming production will be Corteo. Corteo means cortege in Italian, which is a joyous procession. This production will bring the passion for acting and the grace of acrobatics to a head as the audience will be plunged into the world between heaven and earth.

Tickets are only available for Club Cirque members. General admission tickets go on sale on Nov. 7. Learn more by clicking here.