“Chuck E. Cheese is THE place where a kid can be a kid – but as grown adults, we still have dreams of ruling the arcade, taking on the iconic games we love!” said Magical Elves co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley in a press release.

Well, it looks like the trend of nostalgia has won again, after the announcement of Chuck E. Cheese’s new game show.

The physical competition game show will be produced by Magical Elves. You may not have heard of the company, but you’ve definitely heard of their shows. From Top Chef to Nailed It!, the production company is not shy of competition genre shows.

The untitled game show is said to not necessarily be for kids but for their parents who grew up with the nostalgic brand. According to a press release, the show will revolve around two “big kids” who will compete in a number of human-sized arcade-themed games.

“With a legacy spanning over four decades, Chuck E. Cheese has been an integral part of the family experience for both kids and adults across the world,” said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media, and Branded Entertainment Development of Chuck E. Cheese. “We are thrilled to be working with Magical Elves, whose deep expertise in unscripted content make them the perfect partner to capture the wholesome competitive spirit tied to childhood memories and transform the Chuck E. Cheese experience for television.”

A release date has not been released.