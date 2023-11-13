The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did a film featuring Josh Hutcherson end a whole era of animatronics for one entertainment venue?

Chuck E. Cheese, a national family entertainment venue, recently announced they would be phasing out their Make Believe Band animatronics except at the Northridge location.

The band announced their residency with a “press conference” that featured Mr. Chuck E. Cheese, Mr. Munch (keyboards), Jasper T. Jowls (guitar), Helen Henny (vocals) and Pasqually(drums). “We are going to be performing on a regular basis here in Northridge California,” Chuck E. explained below.

Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, held a live press conference today where titular character Chuck E. announced Munch’s Make Believe Band Residency at Northridge, California, near Los Angeles.

“Chuck E. Cheese is and was an essential part of growing up,” said Nolan Bushnell of CEC. “It has had an enormous impact on how families have fun, providing a place where kids and adults alike could be entertained – from animatronic shows tailored more for the adults, to games and prizes for the kids. It’s great that the original animatronic band will remain in residency at the Northridge location while the other locations offer experiences and create memories with the new vision.”

New enhancements will be added to the remaining locations, including new state-of-the-art interactive dance floors, a giant video wall and screens, the most popular kid-focused arcade games and new trampoline zones in select locations.

This news comes after the recent release of Universal Picture’s Five Nights at Freddy’s. The film features main character Josh Hutcherson who plays a troubled security guard who must survive five nights inside a satirical loosely based Chuck E. Cheese, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, with possessed killer animatronics.

This has led to outlets reporting the company’s new announcement is a response to the movie’s brand of killer animatronics featured in the movie.

With the film not being mentioned in the press release, the jury is still out on that one. The new upgrade at Northridge however, will make that location a destination for fans of all ages – past and present.