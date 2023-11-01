The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Men’s clothing brand, Chubbies, is expanding locations to Southlake Town Square.

A store grand opening party will take place at the new location on 323 Grand Ave E. on Friday, Nov. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be exclusive in-store promotions, a chance to win some Chubbies trunks, a live DJ, a ribbon cutting and the first 50 guests will receive a swag bag valued at $100, according to the brand.

For more information, follow their Instagram and website.