DALLAS (KDAF) — It won’t be a white Christmas, but it might be rainy for North Texas.
Highs on Christmas Eve will reach 70 with widespread rain across the region. Christmas Day will be drier and cooler with highs in the 60s and lower rain chances.
by: Abbey Bowling
Posted:
Updated:
