DALLAS (KDAF) — Lava Cantina will be serving warm pancakes and great memories on Christmas Eve.

The rock n’ roll-themed Creole-Mexican Fusion restaurant is located in The Colony. The warm pancakes aren’t the only things that will make this event a “sweet” time.

There will also be free showings of The Santa Clause and Santa Clause 2 movies. Entry to Lava Cantina will get you access to the all-you-can-eat pancake bar, craft time and access to watch both movie screenings.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can buy tickets, here.