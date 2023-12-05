DALLAS (KDAF) — The annual Christmas at the Anatole holiday extravaganza is back! From Dec. 8 through Dec. 30 there will be many holiday activities and events.

The interactive holiday experience will feature a trip to the North Pole! The indoor adventure will feature a trip to the North Pole Mail Room and a chance to write a letter to Santa. There is also the Reindeer Barn and 20 unique holiday rooms to visit.

A brand-new holiday light show will also happen this year in the 10-story Grand Atrium. Hilton Anatole’s annual transformation to Christmas at the Anatole benefits Operation Bliss.

The opening will take place Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from then on daily! For ticket information and more, click here.