DALLAS (KDAF) — Country music singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton is returning to North Texas in 2024.

Stapleton will be playing Globe Life Field on June 15, 2024, with special guests Tedeschi Trucks Band and Marcus King.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 15. Presale begins on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. You must join the Globe Life Field newsletter list in order to claim the presale code.

CHRIS STAPLETON RETURNS TO GLOBE LIFE FIELD 🤠



Venue presale begins December 14th at 10 AM. Join our newsletter to claim the code.



🔗: https://t.co/6zUnu98HEz pic.twitter.com/p6ZJPwGKQn — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) December 7, 2023

Stapleton is an eight time Grammy award winner and a 10 time Academy of Country Music award winner. He was also named ACM’s Artist-Songwriter of the Decade and in 2023, Rolling Stone ranked Stapleton at 170 on the list of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Stapleton has also amassed songwriting and co-writing credits for other artists, including Taylor Swift, Adele, Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Sheryl Crow.

See the full list of Chris Stapleton’s tour dates here.