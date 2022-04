IRVING, Texas (KDAF) — Fresh off the massively viral Oscars scandal in which he was slapped by Will Smith, Chris Rock will perform in North Texas in November.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

Rock will be performing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving as a part of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022.

