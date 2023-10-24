The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Show up first and you get to choose the movie at the Downtown Cowtown movie theater in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The theater screens classic films every day Tuesday to Sunday, at 11:15 A.M., 2 P.M., 5 P.M. and 8 P.M. and if you’re the first patron to show up, you get to pick the movie. Tickets are $10 and includes two concessions items.

Credit: Downtown Cowtown at the Isis

This historic theater dates back to 1914, when it first opened the doors. After a long history that includes a projection booth fire in 1935, a flood in 1942, and running out of business in 1988, the theater sat empty and neglected for almost 30 years before Dr. Jeffrey Smith and his wife Debbie Garrett-Smith purchased the theater in 2017.

The original Isis Theater. Credit: Downtown Cowtown at the Isis

Comprehensive renovations began, and the theater finally reopened in 2021. Locals, Stockyard tourists, and theater enthusiasts can now stop by this landmark to appreciate the history of entertainment in Fort Worth.