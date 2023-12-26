The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 27!

The official watch party will take place at TX Live! Choctaw! Doors open at 7 p.m. The watch party will include a lot of different activities, including winning Stars game tickets, memorabilia and more.

Entry to the watch party is free! The casino is the official casino and resort of the Dallas Stars. With that being said, Choctaw also offers $25 free pay with a Stars ticket.

Stars Freeplay will be valid now until May 13, 2024. You must be 18 years or older in order to enter for both promotions.