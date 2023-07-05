DALLAS (KDAF) — Exciting news for Dutch Bros fans, the Chocolate Crunch is back for the summer!

“The Chocolate Crunch features dark chocolate sauce, chocolate macadamia nut flavor, and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and OREO™ cookie pieces,” said Dutch Bros via PRNewswire.

The chocolate goodness can be enjoyed as regular or nitro-infused Cold Brew for the perfect remedy to all your caffeine cravings. The Chocolate Crunch will be available until August 31st at all Dutch Bros locations while supplies last!

Don’t miss out on this sweet deal!