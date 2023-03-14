DALLAS (KDAF) — Chipotle’s adding chicken Al Pastor? You better believe it! Just don’t forget the guacamole, because that’s the real flavor explosion.

For a limited time, Chipotle is launching Chicken Al Pastor at its restaurants around the world for the first time. Now you can try the new meat at Chipotle in the DFW area.

It’s got a savory, satisfying flavor from adobo, Morita peppers, and ground annatto with pineapple and line, according to the chipotle spokesperson.

According to a recent report, al pastor is one of the fastest-growing Mexican dishes. The same report also indicates that 43% of consumers choose to dine at restaurants with menu items that they cannot easily make at home, or do not make at home.

“Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It’s where fire meets flavor.”

Chipotle is taking away delivery fees for a limited time when you order the Chicken al Pastor.