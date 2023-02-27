DALLAS (KDAF) — Chipotle said, “Hey, guac it out! We’re gonna be the next TikTok star!”

For a limited time, Chipotle is launching TikTok stars Keith Lee’s “Keithadilla” and Alexis Frost’s “Fajita Quesadilla Hack” on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Beginning March 2, you can order Chipotle Quesadillas with Monterey Jack cheese, their protein of choice, and fresh fajita veggies from Chipotle.com or the app. You can only order the item through the app or through their website.

The TikTok creators Keith Lee and Alexis Frost popularized the new menu item.

“TikTok has not only changed how we communicate with Gen-Z but it’s proven it can identify areas of opportunity within our business,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

Five New Fajita Quesadillas: Chipotle will have five new quesadilla varieties:

Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Chicken Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Barbacoa Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Carnitas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Sofritas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

The menu item is only available for a limited time.

Participating locations:

11613 N Central Expx.- Dallas

401 Victory Park Ln #140- Dallas

2705 McKinney Ave – Dallas

7100 Blue Mound Rd, Fort Worth

6547 Lake Worth Blvd Ste 200- Lake Worth

6706 Westworth Blvd Ste 101- Fort Worth