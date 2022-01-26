DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you trust your child with a rideshare service? The Kidcaboo app is now available in three Texas metropolitan areas: Dallas, Houston and Austin.

The app’s purpose is to offer the working parent a solution when their busy schedules don’t allow them to drive their child to a necessary event. The company says it hires safe, reliable, well-vetted nannies as drivers.

Parents can use GPS tracking to know exactly where the child is during their ride and can sign up for in-app notifications. The app is only for children ages 5-17 who do not require a five-point harness car seat.

According to the companies website, Kidcaboo uses industry-leading technology to secure each ride. Every vehicle features a dual-facing dash cam to monitor what takes place in-and-outside of the car. The driving nanny’s cell phone, with their Driving Nanny app, utilizes Zendrive technology to monitor driver performance, generating reports that allow them to identify and retain only the safest drivers.

