Two cute diverse young boys kayaking down a beautiful river. Smiling and having fun together on a warm day at summer camp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Got bored kiddos at home this summer? Well, here’s how you can keep them safe and entertained this summer!

City of Dallas officials have announced a new campaign to highlight all of the free and low-cost activities available for Dallas youth to enjoy this summer, called “Summer of Safety”.

Here are some of the offers:

Teen All Access Pass

Thanks to a partnership between the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Amazon, Dallas teens will have free access to tons of places around Dallas, including:

African American Museum

Bahama Beach Waterpark

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Dallas Zoo

And more

READ: Dallas teens get free passes to Dallas Zoo, Perot Museum & more with new Teen All Access Pass

Aquatic Centers

There are nine community pools and 17 ‘spraygrounds’ in Dallas for residents to cool off and have fun. There are also three Cove and five aquatic centers.

Recreation Centers

Big into sports? So is the City of Dallas. There are 43 recreation centers throughout the city offering tons of programming like day camps and sports lessons.

SMART Summer with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

After two years of going virtual, this program with the Dallas Public Library is back in person. Youth 18 years old and younger who read at least 20 minutes a day earn a free book for every 10 days of reading. They can get five free books through Aug. 13. If a student reads for 50 days, they will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

For more information, click here.