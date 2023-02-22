Birdcall is now coming to Richardson and Frisco!

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s something in the sky and it’s not a plane. It’s Birdcall landing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

After opening its first location in Carrollton at 3232 E Hebron Pkwy on Monday, January 30th, Birdcall will open two more locations in Frisco and Richardson this year.

The Frisco location is scheduled to open on 5350 Preston Rd. by the end of the summer. While the Richarson location will open in the fall on 507 West Belt Line Rd, according to Maddie Stephens, a Birdcall spokesperson.

“Bringing Birdcall to Texas felt like a natural next step,” said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall. “Texans are proud foodies, and we know they appreciate a well-made, quality chicken sandwich.”

In addition to its popular made-to-order chicken sandwiches, Birdcall offers a proprietary restaurant solution with innovative technology. A variety of flavor-packed salads, tater tots, house-made dipping sauces, gluten-free and dairy-free chicken nuggets, and milkshakes are available at Birdcall.