DALLAS (KDAF) — Chick-fil-A is celebrating World Kindness Day by giving back to the community. The franchise will be offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A App through the app from Nov. 6 through Nov. 11.

“We are excited to celebrate the fall season by thanking our wonderful Guests for their support with a 5-count Nuggets on us,” said Amy Capehart, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Saginaw. “Our goal is to show care leading up to World Kindness Day and there’s no better way to do that than with free chicken.”

To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating Dallas-Fort Worth-area Chick-fil-A restaurants from Nov. 6 through Nov. 11. Limit one per person, per Chick-fil-A One® account.

