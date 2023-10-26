The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chefs for Farmers, the premier food and wine festival, is coming back to Dallas next weekend, Nov. 2.

“Get ready for an exhilarating four-day extravaganza at Chefs For Farmers Dallas! Prepare to be dazzled by the culinary prowess of Texas’s finest chefs and food artisans as they showcase their talents like never before. This annual food and wine spectacle will sweep you off your feet at the iconic Old City Park, where history meets gastronomy in a breathtaking fusion,” the website said.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 2 to Nov. 5! Explore a unique mix of wineries, breweries, and distilleries, delight your taste buds with the creations of local food artisans, and be electrified with live music and entertainment.

Chefs for Farmers began in 2010 and has grown to become one of the largest food festivals in Dallas. The festival is dedicated to sustainability and supporting local farmers.

Buy your tickets here to experience the foodie’s paradise.