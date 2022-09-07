DALLAS (KDAF) — The Chefs For Farmers food and wine festival is coming back to North Texas from November 2-6.

The local farm-to-table dinner festival iconic to North Texas will benefit McKinney Roots, the Seed Project Foundation’s donation farm aimed at eliminating hunger in Collin County with fresh, organic produce.

Officials say the goal of the festival is to showcase the dynamic talents of Dallas chefs, artisans, and farmers who make exceptional, seasonal, and sustainable food possible.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chefs for Farmers as the beneficiary of this year’s festivities!” said Rick Wells, president of the Seed Project Foundation. “The Seed Project Foundation has been supporting our local North Texas farmers for the last six years from our home in McKinney, and we’re very excited to share our mission with Dallas. The funds we raise through Chefs for Farmers will benefit our donation farm McKinney Roots, allowing us to grow and donate more fresh organic produce to feed the hungry in our area.”

Guests can expect an extensive chef, artisan, and farmer line as well as fun events and experiences. To see those experiences and for more information, click here.