DALLAS (KDAF) — The beloved fan-favorite Cheesy Steak Fingers are returning to Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas, as well as a new menu item.

DQ has announced that along with the Cheesy Steak Fingers, there is a new sandwich coming to the Lone Star State, the “Cheesy Dude” Sandwich. This sandwich includes crispy, chicken-fried steak topped with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and creamy salad dressing; all between a toasted bun.

Officials say this new sandwich is unlike any other of their menu items that will ‘tantalize Texas taste buds.’

“The taste and variety of our flagship chicken fried steak offerings are unbeatable,” Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council, said in a press release. “Only found in Texas, we are confident the bold flavor of Pepper Jack cheese, paired with our new Cheesy Dude and our Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket, will absolutely delight our fans.”

The sandwich and steak fingers are now available at Texas Dairy Queen locations through June 12.