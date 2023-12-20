The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The New Year is on the horizon and if you haven’t figured out what you are doing to celebrate, here’s another event to keep on your radar.

The Fairmount Dallas will be hosting a soiree to ring in the new year. The Fairmount Dallas Pyramid Restaurant will have a menu that includes Texas Wagyu steak tartare, lobster and filet with foe gras.

A more detailed breakdown of the menu:

Crab Bisque with Brandy, Crème Fraiche & Paddlefish Caviar | $18

with Brandy, Crème Fraiche & Paddlefish Caviar | $18 Steamed Mussels with Coconut Harissa & Pickled Onion | $24

with Coconut Harissa & Pickled Onion | $24 Texas Wagyu Steak Tartare paired with Grilled Sourdough | $22

paired with Grilled Sourdough | $22 Lobster served with Gruyere Mornay, Salt Crusted Potatoes & Asparagus | $60

served with Gruyere Mornay, Salt Crusted Potatoes & Asparagus | $60 Beef Filet with Foie Gras, Turnip & Heirloom Carrots | $65

with Foie Gras, Turnip & Heirloom Carrots | $65 Raspberry Chambord Parfait with Grand Marnier & Vanilla Pound Cake | $14

The menu will be paired with live music and other festivities like a champagne toast and hourly raffles featuring luxury prizes sourced locally and far.

Menu prices vary from $18-65, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., reservations are on OpenTable or at 214-720-5249.