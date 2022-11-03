DALLAS (KDAF) — Bottoms up! It’s International Stout Day on Thursday, November 3 and it’s time to find some of the best pours around the Big D in Texas.

“Say you’re new to stouts. With so many brands and varieties, it may be a little daunting to find out which stout is right for you. Luckily, many bars now offer beer flights — a tray of small portions of different kinds of beers. For the homebodies among us, you can also create your own stout variety six-pack at your local liquor store,” NationalToday says.

In order to ensure your drinking pleasure, we checked out the top 10 best spots around Dallas for your to drink some delicious stouts, according to Yelp reviewers:

Deep Ellum Brewing Company Taproom

Craft and Growler – Exposition Park

Community Beer Company – Design District

Four Corners Brewing – South Dallas

Manhattan Project Beer Company

3 Nations Brewing

Peticolas Brewing Company

On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen

Meddlesome Moth – Design District

District 9 Draught Haus – Lakewood