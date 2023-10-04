The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — In week five of the 2023 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers.

The Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium will host a free ticketed Watch Party provided by 7-Eleven on Oct. 8. The watch party will also include a performance by the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, 7-Eleven slurpee sampling, a BBQ and more.

Claim your free ticket now. It’s max four per person on SeatGeek. gates open at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

