DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend has officially arrived as we are now halfway through the month of December in North Texas and it’s going to be cold with some precipitation on Friday to kick things off.

Rain chances will be in the region during the afternoon hours on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to nearly 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Low rain chances will be spread across the lower portion of North Texas, moving near Central Texas.

“Light north to northwest winds will continue to usher in a cold airmass as we end the work week. Highs in the 40s on today will be followed by lows Friday night in the 20s and 30s. Occasional light rain showers across Central Texas will only add to the cold. The rest of the weekend will be precip-free with highs in the 40s and 50s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas