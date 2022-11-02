DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a foggy start to the middle of the week in North Texas as the dense fog was seen around the region. It’ll be a cozy Wednesday in North Texas before the storm potential ramps up at the end of the week.

We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for North Texas to see what you needed to know to plan ahead for your first weekend of November.

The weather center said, “Areas of fog will affect areas mainly near and east of I-35 through 10 AM. Visibility may be less than 1/4 miles at times. Reduced visibility will make it difficult to see while driving. Slow down, use low-beam headlights and allow extra time for commuting as changes in visibility may be abrupt.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the fog leaves the area, the midweek afternoon will be warm and sunny with clear skies and temps hitting the upper 70s in most of the region.

Now for a look at something you definitely want to pay attention to. Friday will see strong to severe storms possible around the region starting in the morning, ramping up in the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Storms will develop along a cold front and then spread east through the region. Severe storms are possible and they could produce damagin winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes alongside heavy rainfall.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The next upper level storm system and cold front will bring a good chance of thunderstorms across the region on Friday. Isolated storms may occur Thursday night into Friday morning, but the best storm potential looks to be Friday afternoon and evening.

“Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes all possible. Locally heavy rainfall may produce flooding in some areas. Showers and storms will push off to the east Friday night, leaving the weekend drier and a touch cooler.”

