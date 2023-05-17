DALLAS(KDAF)—Especially if they have 250,000 in their pocket, someone near Dallas can afford one heck of a summer vacation.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning All or Nothing from Tuesday’s evening drawing was sold in Mesquite, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the evening #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Mesquite!”

That ticket matched all 12 of the winning numbers from the May 16 drawing (5,6,7,10, 11,13,14,15,16,19,21,22). It was sold at Best for Less at 1066 Pioneer Rd in the city of Mesquite; the ticket was not Quick Pick.