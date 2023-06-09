DALLAS(KDAF)— ALL WE DO IS WIN NO MATTER WHAT! Taking advantage of the nice weather, exploring Dallas, and creating amazing memories are just a few things this newly enriched winner can do.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Carrollton.A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Carrollton!, Texas Lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 8 drawing (8, 17, 19, 23, and 30). It was sold at Chilly Mart at 2220 Marsh Ln in the city of Carrollton; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”