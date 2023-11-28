DALLAS (KDAF) — Check your Texas Lottery tickets! There are two Cash Five winners from the Nov. 27 draw worth $25,000.

The winning numbers are 8 – 10 – 19 – 22 – 23. The first winning ticket was sold in Kyle at 7-Eleven store #40582A on I-35. The second ticket was sold in Howe at Howe Passport on Collins Freeway.

For more information on the winning tickets, visit the Texas Lottery website.

The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”