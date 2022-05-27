DALLAS (KDAF) — Stop what you’re doing, especially if you need a little extra cuteness in your life, and check out this baby bird perched up on a Texas Department of Transportation camera.

What looks to be some sort of hawk, seen sometimes with its parent, is absolutely chilling like a villain with a TxDOT camera there to capture it all. The camera is set up for State Highway 114 Rochelle West around Irving.

Check out the link here, https://its.txdot.gov/its/District/DAL1/cameras, to watch or simply go to the TxDOT website, click cameras and type in Rochelle West and enjoy some baby bird cuteness!

TxDOT baby bird

