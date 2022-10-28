DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth wants to make sure you’re prepared to have a fun and spooky Halloween next Monday as they’ve shared the 2022 trick-or-treat forecast.

In short, trick-or-treaters can expect to see great weather with mostly clear skies with no rain in the region.

“Mostly clear skies and light winds around 5 mph or less are expected over the evening on Monday, the 31st! Evening temps will start off in the 60s and 70s and dip down into the 50s for most by 10 PM,” the weather center tweeted.

The highs around most of the region will range around the mid-to-low 60s and high 50s from 6 to 10 p.m.

The center said, “The Trick-or-Treat forecast is here! Expect mostly clear skies and light southerly winds around 5 mph or less. Temperatures will start off the evening in the 60s and 70s, but will dip into the 50s for most by 10 pm!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas