DALLAS (KDAF) — Meat, veggies, cheese, and rice all wrapped up in a beautiful tortilla for the most incredible consuming experience you can give your taste buds. God bless the burrito.

The day has come to celebrate the glorious food item that is the burrito; it’s National Burrito Day on April 7 so it’s definitely time to celebrate.

The holiday is celebrated on the first Thursday of April. The concept is simple, enjoy one of the best Mexican dishes this earth has ever seen.

Here’s what NationalToday suggests to celebrate, “Traditions for the day are to enjoy as many variations of the burrito as possible. Get-togethers are hosted with burritos on the menu, and different meat, vegetable, and cheese options are available. Authentic Mexican burritos have thin and small tortillas, whereas deshebrada burritos are on the spicier side. “

Be sure to fill your heart and stomach with the best, that’s why we took to Yelp to find the best burritos around Dallas:

Mami Coco, located in East Dallas

La Victoria, located in East Dallas

Savage Burrito, located in Oak Lawn

Tortillas La Nortena, located in Oak Cliff

Montes Burritos, located in North Dallas

El Tacaso, located in North Dallas

Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant

El Grande Burrito

El Come Taco, located in Lower Greenville

Taco Joint