KDAF (DALLAS) – This vacation home will have anyone craving Ice cream as soon as you walk into this getaway home.

The Waco home will make all your sweetest dreams come true, while you’re relaxing in the ice cream-themed chairs and beds. The home is known as the “Casa Kumwesu.”

The owners behind Casa Kumwesu are a married couple, Texas Travel blogger Jessica Serna (My Curly Adventures) and her food blogger husband Ismail Mpiana (My Culinary Adventures).

The home is a 2,300 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that sleeps up to 8 guests and costs an average of $350/night.

If you and your friends or family are planning a vacation, this is the right destination. The home is minutes away from the Magnolia Silos, Baylor College, and Lake Waco. Which makes it perfect for a sweet getaway. If you’re interested visit Serna’s website.