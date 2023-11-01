The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Velo Café in Keller might be hard to find if you don’t know where to look.

This hidden café is tucked away inside the Cadence of Cyclery bike shop on South Main Street — and there’s a wine bar, too!

The shop offers coffee by day and wine by night, with El Wine Chateau.

The full service craft coffee shop offers premium coffee from local roasters and work stations with high speed internet, so you can “work from home” and get through your to-do list.