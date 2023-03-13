DALLAS (KDAF) — A Ghost Kitchen has officially opened in North Texas!

Plano residents and Walmart shoppers can now order from the virtual food court in Plano.

You have the opportunity to stop in and order through a touch screen, this allows you to order and pay for your food without ever having the restaurant’s waiter take your order.

One of the restaurants we know is already inside is Public Taco in Dallas. The company announced it would be a part of the brand on Twitter, on June 13.

According to their original release, Ghost kitchen was set to have over 15 different restaurants with menus from Quiznos sandwiches, Cheesecake Factory, Saladworks, Umami Burger, and more.

Customers can also combine orders from multiple restaurants on the same tab, something Uber Eats or DoorDash can’t do. The touch screen will provide all the necessary information about the Ghost Kitchen Brand, including the menu items and prices.

The shop is located at 8801 Ohio Drive Plano, TX 75024.