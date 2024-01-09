The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza Inn, America’s Favorite Hometown Pizza Buffet, is bringing the pizza party all month with their new limited-time BOGO offer!

Starting Jan. 5, every purchase of two or more adult or child buffets Friday through Sunday throughout January comes with a free bounceback buffet ticket, redeemable Monday through Thursday.

As high prices and inflation continue into 2024, Pizza Inn is making sure guests can feed the whole family without breaking the bank. This BOGO deal is the perfect time to chomp down on Pizza Inn’s newest LTO, the NYXL Bold Sausage pizza, a great value deal for the new year. The NYXL has been extended through the end of February, so plenty of time to start the new year with a pizza pie as big as New York.

Here’s how it works:

Purchase two or more adult or child buffets Friday through Sunday, Jan. 5 through Jan. 28.

Receive a FREE buffet ticket, valid for redemption Monday through Thursday until Feb. 9.

Enjoy all your favorite Pizza Inn pizzas, pasta, salads and more – it’s the perfect way to beat the winter blues and satisfy your cravings.

The BOGO Bonanza is available at all Pizza Inn locations nationwide.

The BOGO deal does NOT include a drink.