DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating out can be expensive, and with inflation on the rise, many Americans are searching for ways to save money.

But saving money doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy good food!

Bar Louie is extending their incredible Burger Tuesday Special to be available Monday – Friday. That’s right — weekdays from 3 to 6 P.M. you can enjoy any of Bar Louie’s signature burgers with your choice of fries or tots for just $8. That’s a steal!

Credit: Bar Louie

CW33 Digital got the chance to try some of the burgers and we were blown away by the quality. The Bourbon BBQ Burger — with Applewood smoked bacon, cream cheese, Tillamook white cheddar, crispy onion strings, and house-made bourbon BBQ sauce — was a particular favorite. We rate it a 10/10!

We also snagged some dessert with the cinnamon donut holes and chocolate dipping sauce, which is a must if you have a sweet tooth.

One thing’s for certain — this deal is bun in a million. Stop by Bar Louie to take advantage of this deliciously good deal!

And while you’re there, check out these other deals at Bar Louie:

Martini Monday : Available at participating locations, enjoy half-off signature martini’s all-day Monday.

: Available at participating locations, enjoy half-off signature martini’s all-day Monday. Happy Hour : Available Monday – Friday from 4-7pm, enjoy a variety of specials including $4 domestic drafts, $6 wine by the glass, $7 signature martini’s, 50% off select bar bites and more.

: Available Monday – Friday from 4-7pm, enjoy a variety of specials including $4 domestic drafts, $6 wine by the glass, $7 signature martini’s, 50% off select bar bites and more. Saturday & Sunday Brunch: Available at participating locations, celebrate the weekend with $2 mimosas and $15 pitchers from open until 3pm.