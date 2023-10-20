The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate Halloween, Helpful Honda is bringing Hondaween celebrations to events all over North Texas.

The Helpful Honda people have a scary-good surprise this weekend: free pumpkins at public locations! As well as pumpkin decorating, costume shopping, spooky slime making, cookie decorating, and more with local organizations. Stop by these events in Plano, Arlington and Paris.

Saturday, October 21:

11 to 3 P.M. in Plano: Christ United Methodist Church 3101 COIT ROAD, PLANO TX 75075

11t o 3 P.M. in Arlington: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 910 S Collins St, Arlington, TX 76010

Saturday, October 28:

11 to 3 P.M. in Paris: City of Paris, 50 W Hickory Paris, TX. 75461

Look out for the Helpful Honda location tips and more on Facebook @NTXHondaDealers.