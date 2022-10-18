DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pretty clear that the world of sweets will be dominating your wallet as Halloween will demand candy, Thanksgiving will demand pumpkin desserts, and Christmas, well, will demand it all.

A dessert that’s perfect for any occasion is the humble cupcake, it can take on any flavor and deliver deliciousness every time. However, we’re talking chocolate cupcakes in this story as Tuesday, October 18 is National Chocolate Cupcake Day!

“Chocolate cupcakes were born out of a 1796 cookbook called American Cookery and have since grown into a worldwide craze and dessert staple. So let’s appreciate all there is about deliciously chocolate cupcakes and the happiness they bring to everyone who enjoys them,” NationalToday said.

So, where in or around Dallas can you find the best cupcakes? We’ve got your back, as we checked out Yelp’s list of the best cupcake bakeries around town:

Smallcakes Medallion – Lakewood

Sprinkles Dallas

Gigi’s Cupcakes of Dallas

Bird Bakery

SusieCakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Daisy Cakes

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

Fluellen Cupcakes – Downtown

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery