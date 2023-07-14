There are so many participating creameries that will be celebrating one of the coolest days of the summer!

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner, falling on July 16 it couldn’t have came at a better time!

We have compiled a list of all the different deals and discounts that will be available, so take advantage before they ‘freeze’ them until next year!

Dairy Queen

On National Ice Cream Day, Dairy Queen will provide a $1 off any Dipped Cone through the app.

Baskin-Robbins

Customers can receive $5 off orders of $20 or more through delivery platforms from July 16 to 22. For in-store orders, they can also use the promo code SEIZETHEYAY in the B-R app.

DoorDash

From July 13 to 19, ice cream lovers can buy two ice creams from participating retailers and get $5 off.

GoPuff

Select products, such as Haagen Dazs, Nestle Dibs, and Nestle Cookie Sandwich, are BOGO.

Insomnia Cookies

A free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase or local delivery order from July 14 to July 16.

Shake Shack Uptown

Buy-one-get-one milkshakes when ordered via the Shack App or online from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. throughout the month of July with the code SHAKEITUP at checkout.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s will be giving away a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small fry.

Whole Foods

Prime members rejoice! All ice cream and frozen delights are 35% discount for Prime members. Customers who do not have Prime receive 27% discount.

Enjoy your National Ice Cream Day Dallas!