KDAF (DALLAS) — Summer is almost here and that means hot summer days, long cooler nights, and music that hits just right.

Texas is becoming a mecca for music lovers and this year the festival lineups are in and worth being in the hot temperatures. From hip-hop to country music we have found some festivals that will surely make you move your feet.

Here is a list of festivals to watch out for:

2023 Dallas Soul Flower Music Fest June 17 Dallas, TX Genre: Local Soul, R&B, Neo Soul and Hip-Hop Texas Music Revolution 2023 June 2-3 Mckinney, TX Genre: Bluegrass, Country Seismic Spring 2023 May 19-20 Austin, TX Genre: Bass, Electronic, EDM Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival May 19-21 Dallas, TX Genre: Rock, Alternative iHeart Country Festival 2023 May 13 Austin, TX Genre: Country

Where will you be this Summer? Hopefully this list will give you some ideas to think about.