KDAF (DALLAS) — Summer is almost here and that means hot summer days, long cooler nights, and music that hits just right.
Texas is becoming a mecca for music lovers and this year the festival lineups are in and worth being in the hot temperatures. From hip-hop to country music we have found some festivals that will surely make you move your feet.
Here is a list of festivals to watch out for:
|2023 Dallas Soul Flower Music Fest June 17
|Dallas, TX Genre: Local Soul, R&B, Neo Soul and Hip-Hop
|Texas Music Revolution 2023 June 2-3
|Mckinney, TX Genre: Bluegrass, Country
|Seismic Spring 2023 May 19-20
|Austin, TX Genre: Bass, Electronic, EDM
|Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival May 19-21
|Dallas, TX Genre: Rock, Alternative
|iHeart Country Festival 2023 May 13
|Austin, TX Genre: Country
Where will you be this Summer? Hopefully this list will give you some ideas to think about.