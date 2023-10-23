The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for Halloween with these four spooky events at The Village, promising a bewitching blend of family fun and adult thrills. This year, The Village will be draped in a supernatural atmosphere, bringing to life a darkly enchanting theme that will permeate through all eerie events and activations.

The Howl-O-Ween Dog Party at Barkin’ Creek

Date: October 28

Time: 11 A.M. to 12 P.M.

To kick off the spooky season, The Village invites all four-legged friends and their parents to the Howl-O-Ween Dog Party at Barkin’ Creek. This one-hour event on October 28 will set the stage for a day of Halloween festivities. Expect a barking good time with breakfast tacos, samples of canned espresso martinis from Après Hours, $20 pup nail trims, stone readings, photo opportunities, and a thrilling costume contest followed by a mini parade. There’s also a raffle basket giveaway featuring a one-night stay at the Drey Hotel and a daycare pass at Barkin’ Creek! The Village ensures that safety is a priority at all our events, so guests are kindly asked to keep their furry companions on leashes.

The Lost Souls Halloween Party at The Village Country Club

Date: October 28

Time: 10 P.M. to 2 A.M.

For the night owls and thrill-seekers, The Village Country Club is hosting The Lost Souls Halloween Party, a ticketed event on October 28th that promises spooky vibes, a lively DJ, a dance floor to show off your macabre moves, and a selection of special Halloween cocktails. Tickets are available for $10 for Villagers and $15 for the public on Eventbrite or at the door.

Credit: The Village

La Noche de Brujas Halloween Experience at La Mina

Date: October 28

Time: 10 P.M. to 2 A.M.

For a sultry and exclusive Halloween experience, look no further than La Noche de Brujas at La Mina. This tantalizing event, priced at $75 per ticket, will feature flowing bubbles, delectable light bites, and a gold body painter. Dance the night away to a scintillating DJ and enjoy an unforgettable evening. Tickets are be available on Eventbrite but act fast as there are limited tickets available for this high-demand event.

Sweet & Spooky Trick or Treat in The Village

Date: October 31

Time: 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a classic trick-or-treat adventure! On Tuesday, October 31, every venue in The Village will hand out candy along Main Street from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Follow the balloons and the spooktacular music for a family-friendly evening of sugary delights.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with your community and celebrate the season of spooks at The Village. Join The Village as it transforms the picturesque locale into a hauntingly good time for all. Get your costumes ready and prepare for a month of unforgettable holiday moments!

To learn more about La Mina and to stay updated on upcoming events, visit laminadallas.com.