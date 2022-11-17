DALLAS (KDAF) — After the possible snow on Friday night in North Texas it will be a chilly weekend before a slight warm-up ahead of Thanksgiving.

We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s weekend & pre-Thanksgiving forecast to get you prepped for what’s ahead. Temperatures will be below-normal for the majority of the weekend due to a cold front and brisk winds on Friday.

“There may even be a few snow flurries or spotty very light snow showers around Friday night through mid morning Saturday across North TX and far northern Central TX. Outside of a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces in well west of I-35, no accumulation or travel impacts expected otherwise,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Mornings will be chilly as temps will range in the 20s-30s before a return to the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs will range from the 40s to the lower 50s through Monday and then a quick warm-up is expected to bring temps to around 55 to 65 degrees during the heavy travel days before Thanksgiving.

“Increasing rain chances arrives during the early week period, before shifting to east of I-35/35E Wednesday for the heavy travel day. Any rainfall is expected to be scattered and light. No severe weather is expected,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas